A professional driving instructor and motorcycle club founder who died after a motorcycle crash in Hawke's Bay has been remembered as a "gentle giant".

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of a single motorcycle crash that killed Edward De Villiers Winiana on State Highway 38 near Tuai on Tuesday.

His friends say he had never been in a road accident before Tuesday and the "puzzling" crash was likely to have been caused by a medical event.

The 55-year-old, of Ngāti Kahungunu but living in Foxton Beach, was a founding member of the Triumph Riders Motorcycle Club.

Winiana, known as Ed, leaves behind wife Sandra-Lyn and eight children - Harmony, Edward Jnr, Shelley, Joy, Shanye, Jasmine, Ariana, and Rickey.

A former Wairoa College student, he was visiting family in Hawke's Bay on the day of the crash, which occurred north of Wairoa about 11.10am.

National President of the Triumph Riders Motorcycle Club of New Zealand Gerry Halcrow said Winiana died doing what he loved.

"He was a giant of a man physically and had an imposing presence, but he was a gentle giant and a teetotaler," he said.

"Ed was known for clocking up incredible mileage on his motorcycles and attended club events up and down the country."

Winiana was one of 14 original founders of the Triumph Riders Motorcycle Club in 2011.

The club now has 430 members across 15 chapters in New Zealand. Seven of the founders remain.

Winiana died after the serious motorcycle crash on SH38, north of Wairoa, at about 11.10am on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

On the day of the accident, Winiana was riding his beloved Triumph Rocket 3 – one of only 12 in New Zealand.

Winiana was also the president of the Manawatu chapter, as well as operating his own registered New Zealand Transport Agency training provider, Tranzskills, in Manawatu.

Halcrow said in the ten years Winiana was a member of the club, he had never had an accident.

"Ed's long experience and skill as a professional driving instructor makes his death even more puzzling, particularly as the stretch of road on which he died is not known to be particularly dangerous and no other vehicles were involved," he said.

"It is thought Ed may have suffered a medical event while riding, which may have caused the crash."

A funeral for Winiana is due to be held at Foxton Airfield on Monday September 14, with Triumph Riders Motorcycle Club members invited to attend.

Close friend Lee Waghorn said Ed was an "awesome mate and will never be replaced".

A police spokeswoman inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.