

National has vowed to spend an estimated $400 million to $500m to rebuild Hawke's Bay Hospital if it gets elected to Government.

The "urgent" upgrade would rebuild the hospital's main block, include an immediate installational of air conditioning and would expand the emergency department.

National Party leader Judith Collins made the announcement alongside spokesperson for health Dr Shane Reti and Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule at the hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital's main block was built in 1961 and despite some modernisation and earthquake strengthening is "outdated and barely fit for purpose", Collins said.

National has pledged to upgrade the hospitals main building, expand the emergency department and install air conditioning if it is elected to Government. Photo / File

Under a National Government design work on the rebuild would begin in 2021 with the aim to have diggers on site in 2025.

The emergency department would also be expanded to better cater for current needs and future growth.

The hospital currently has no air conditioning which has prompted complaints from both staff and patients in recent summers.

Last summer fans and ice blocks were handed out and tinted window film installed to battle temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius.

Under National, installation of air-conditioning would begin immediately and has been identified as an "urgent" project which cannot wait for the rebuild, Collins said.

Yule said he has strongly advocated for these upgrades since entering parliament in 2017.

"I'm proud of National's commitment to the district. This investment in Hawke's Bay Hospital, combined with the already announced $300 million roading investment, is the largest ever investment in the Hawke's Bay region."

"Hawke's Bay is a rapidly growing part of New Zealand, and the hospital needs to grow to match this," Reti said.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to access world class healthcare regardless of income, background or postcode."

The investment is estimated to be between $400 and $500 million and includes an estimated $7 million to install the air conditioning.

It would be funded by the National Government as part of the Health Infrastructure investment.

Collins said National is "the party of infrastructure."

"Today's announcement follows on from our plan to invest a record $31 billion in new transport projects over the next ten years and our 30-year growth plan to improve our schools and classrooms."