

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE

An NZ Post delivery driver was dragged for roughly 150 metres as he clung to his own van when trying to stop its alleged theft on Monday morning.

Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons said the 45-year-old Courier Post driver was making a brief delivery to the Cafe at Westermans, on Russell St, Hastings, when a man got into the driver's seat while it was unoccupied and began to drive away.

The NZ Post driver, who wished to remain anonymous, attempted to confront the alleged offender, latching himself on to the driver's side window of his van.

He held on for up to 200 metres while the driver continued to drive straight through the intersection of Eastbourne St, towards Lyndon Rd East.

The NZ Post driver fell to the ground when the window eventually shattered, sustaining injuries including cuts and grazing to his head, face and body. Photo / Supplied

The window then shattered near the Hastings cenotaph and the Courier Post driver fell to the ground, sustaining "moderate" injuries, including cuts and grazing to his head, face and body, Simmons said.

A photograph shared with the Hawke's Bay Today on Tuesday shows a significant scrape and bleeding on the top of the driver's head.

Simmons said the Hastings-based driver has since been discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Advertisement

A spokesman from Cafe at Westermans said several customers who were sitting inside witnessed the incident.

"It was scary by the sounds of it for the driver," they said.

The van was found about 9.30am dumped on Riverslea Rd, Hastings.

Police took two people into custody, charging a 21-year-old man from Hastings with aggravated injuring, unlawfully takes a motor vehicle, theft ex-car and possession of methamphetamine. The other person has not been charged.

The 21-year-old appeared at the Hastings District Court charged on Monday and was remanded in custody until September 22.

Simmons said the alleged theft, which he described as "opportunistic" should serve as a reminder as to how quickly situations can evolve and for all motorists to ensure their vehicles are secure when unoccupied.

"The Courier Post driver also wishes to express his thanks to members of the public who came to his aid," he added.

NZ Post is supporting the driver and his family as he makes his recovery, an NZ Post spokeswoman said.