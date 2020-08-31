

An NZ Post delivery driver was injured while trying to stop an alleged theft of his van while making deliveries in Hastings on Monday morning.

Police received a report of a van being stolen from Russell St, Hastings, about 9am on Monday.

An NZ Post spokesperson said a Courier Post van had been targeted by alleged thieves.

"A contract delivery driver was injured in the incident and is currently receiving treatment," the NZ Post spokesperson said.

"NZ Post will support the driver and their family as they make their recovery."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, with one patient in a moderate condition transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed the man, in his 40s, is now stable.

A spokesman from Café at Westermans, on Russell St, Hastings, said a number of customers sat inside witnessed the incident.

"It was scary by the sounds of it for the driver," they said.

The van was later found dumped on Riverslea Rd, Hastings, about 9.30am.

Two people were taken into custody by police as a result.

A 21-year-old man was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, while the other person has not been charged by police.

The 21-year-old man was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Monday.

NZ Post spokesperson added: "We are investigating the contents of the van to work out what, if anything, was taken, and will then notify customers if necessary."