The death of a Napier baby on Thursday is being referred to the coroner.

On Friday police told Hawke's Bay Today that the death was not believed to be suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.

Police were notified about the infant being admitted to the Hawke's Bay Hospital around 5.45am on Thursday, where the infant was pronounced deceased.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said Hawke's Bay Hospital clinicians were working with police as part of the investigation.