

A Hawke's Bay first, free-of-charge, no appointment necessary drop-in clinic for Covid-19 testing will be set up in Napier.

There will be no requirement for referrals, and anyone can get tested, even if they don't have symptoms.

There will be no charge for the test at the clinic, which will be open between 10am to 2pm on Saturday at Kings House Church, 190 Riverbend Rd, Meeanee, Napier.

Hawke's Bay DHB is asking people to observe all level 2 practices when they get tested which include wearing a face covering, physically distancing from others, staying home if unwell, and washing hands/using sanitiser.

Advertisement

While at the drop-in centre people will also be able to get their flu immunisations.

Flu immunisation clinics are open to all on Saturday and free for people aged 65 or over; aged under 65 with certain health conditions (such as heart or lung disease or diabetes); children age 4 and under with certain health conditions (such as asthma); or pregnant women.