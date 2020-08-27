Police are investigating the unexplained death of a baby in Napier.
The police were notified about the infant being admitted to the Hawke's Bay Hospital around 5.45am this morning, where they were pronounced deceased.
Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances, a police spokesperson said.
