

A Napier woman has publicly thanked a stranger who helped her after a crash into a concrete power pole left her crying, shaking and unable to breathe.

Shauna Malone lost control of her car on Gilbertson Rd, Pakowhai, on Thursday morning after a heavy rainfall overnight.

Malone, who put the crash down to wet grass on the road and slippery conditions, said the car slid off the road and into a ditch.

"It was spinning down the road until my driver side rear door smashed against a concrete power pole," she said.

"I ended up having to try and slide out of the passenger side to get out of the car."

Malone said if the impact had been on the front door rather than the rear, she might not have been so lucky.

After a short trip to hospital, a "sore neck and a back ache" were the extent of the injuries.

Malone, who had not been in a crash before, said she was thankful a man passing by stopped to help.

"Luckily, a man called Walter Foreman was driving by at the exact right moment and must have seen how distressed I was," she said.

"I was crying, shaking and couldn't breathe. He comforted me and insisted I sit in his car to calm down."

The passer-by waited with the distressed Malone until her partner, Arron Jenkins, arrived.

Malone thanked Walter for his "reassuring nature, helpful advice and caring personality".

"You really helped me calm down and I don't know how I would have reacted if you hadn't driven by," she said.

"So thank you for your selflessness and care."