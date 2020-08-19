

The man who died after a suspected electrocution incident in a swimming pool has been named as Peter Stormer.

The 70-year-old man was found dead at a central Hastings address on August 4.

Police and ambulance were called to the property about 1.30pm..

The incident has been referred to the coroner.

Advertisement

In a death notice published in Hawke's Bay Today, Stormer was remembered as a loved father and father-in-law, and an adored grandad.

He was described as "a man loved by all those he was close to" and "a valued and respected colleague".