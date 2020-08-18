

Covid-19 testing centres around Hawke's Bay have tested nearly 2500 people in the region in the past week and no one has returned a positive result.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board released figures on Tuesday which showed that in the past week 2212 people have been swabbed, along with 258 Port of Napier workers surveillance tested, taking the total to 2470 people swabbed in Hawke's Bay.

The DHB said there are only "a few" port workers remaining to be tested, and they will all have testing completed before the end of the week.

A DHB spokeswoman said testing stations in Hawke's Bay were reporting they had caught up with the backlog of people waiting to be tested.

Most people should now be able to receive a test on the same day or the following day, with test results on average being returned within 48 hours.

Medical officer of health Nick Jones said he continued to strongly encourage anyone who was sick with cold or flu-like illnesses to call one of the testing stations or their GP for a test.

"We can only be sure there is no community transmission with high levels of testing continuing in the community."

Jones said he wanted to thank the Hawke's Bay community for their on-going vigilance to the virus.

"Covid-19 is a tricky virus and we want to continue to be able to give the community confidence that there are no signs of any community transmission – we can only do that with the community supporting us and getting tested when they are sick."

The total number of confirmed Covid cases in New Zealand on Tuesday was 1293, an increase of 13.

Of those 12 are linked to the current Auckland cluster and one remains under investigation but is believed to be linked.

Ninety-eight people linked to the cluster, including 44 positive cases, have been moved into quarantine facility.

There are six people receiving hospital-level care. Two are in Auckland City Hospital on a ward, and four people are in Middlemore.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 90, of which 69 are from the recent cluster, one more is a case in the community, and 20 are imported cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The Ministry of Health advice around Covid remains - if you have symptoms of cold and flu call one of the testing stations or your GP, if you are offered a test, take it.

The assessment and test for Covid is free and should be easy to access for everyone.

If you do not have symptoms you do not need to be tested, unless directed by a health official.

At alert level 2 you should wear face coverings, masks, in situations where physical distancing is not possible, like on public transport or in shops.

People can ring one of the numbers below to book a test, or ring their doctor.

· Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.

· Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.

· Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.

· Central Hawke's Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.