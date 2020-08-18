Firefighters are trying to stop a scrub fire being fanned by strong winds from spreading into homes near Waipukurau.

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency Area Commander Ken Cooper said the fire, one of two within 90 minutes in Central Hawke's Bay, had broken out about 1.30pm on Mangatarata Rd, near its intersection with Mt Herbert Rd.

Photographs from the scene show a fire burning on a hilly area covered in forestry slash, which is nearby to a number of homes.

A reporter on the scene said the fire was being fanned by winds pushing it in the direction of homes on Mt Herbert Rd.

Fire trucks from Waipukurau, Waipawa, and tankers from Otane and Tamatea Rural are in attendance. Firefighters from the Hastings brigade are also on their way.

Smoke from the fire is visible from State Highway 2 and drifting over Waipukurau township.

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency Deputy Area Commander Glen Varcoe said initial reports suggested a controlled burn had got out of control and spread into forestry slash.

Rural fire officers and numerous crews from around Hawke's Bay were being rallied to fight the fire, he said.

Meanwhile, a burn-off that spread into vegetation and long grass in a remote area of Central Hawke's Bay has been contained by firefighters.

The fire on Mangatarata Rd. Photo/ Rachel Wise

A fire communications spokeswoman said fire trucks were called to Blackhead Rd, near Porangahau, about 12.10pm.

The fire had burned across roughly 100 metres by 50 metres of vegetation as well as some long grass in the area, she said.

Strong winds in the area had fanned the flames, she said.

It had been contained by 1.25pm.