

It wasn't just the supermarket - there were also queues out the door at New Zealand's luckiest Lotto store on Wednesday as punters travelled from far and wide to a Hastings suburb in the hope of winning big.

Debbie Christophers was among hundreds who ventured into Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings to get a ticket for Wednesday's $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot.

The store has produced 49 First Division winning tickets since Lotto's inception in NZ, with more than $39m worth of First Division and Powerball winnings since 2001.

Semi-regular Lotto player Christophers decided to drive from Napier, 20 minutes away, to the store while on holiday from the capital.

"We're on holiday from Wellington and came over from Napier to this store just to buy tickets because we'd heard about it," she said.

"I buy Lotto tickets from time to time, but have only ever won another ticket or small amounts. But if we won the jackpot I'd look to help out family first, then donate some.

"The rest I would probably invest."

Debbie Christophers and Val Prain travelled to the Hastings store from Napier while on holiday from Wellington. Photo / Warren Buckland

Travel partner Val Prain said the St Leonards store was famous nationwide.

"I read an article online that said this store was the luckiest around and knew we were going to be in the area and decided to get our tickets from here," she said.

"We've driven all the way from Napier, so they better be winning tickets."

Lotto NZ head of communications and corporate social responsibility Marie Winfield said if the jackpot is won by a single player, they'll take home the second largest prize ever won in Lotto New Zealand's history.

"If it's won on Wednesday, we know so many people will benefit from this prize," she said.

"Winners always tell us of the amazing things they plan to do for family, friends and charities close to their hearts. It's going to make such a difference in their community."

It wasn't just tourists buying tickets from the Hastings store however.

Hastings' Patrick O'Neil purchases Lotto tickets from Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy on a weekly basis. Photo / Warren Buckland

Local Patrick O'Neil said while he purchases his Lotto tickets from the famous store each week, he made sure he was there for the big draw.

"If I won, I'd have to stop and think about it," he said. "You'd need some financial advice on that amount.

"I've mostly won the occasional $19 or $33 here and there over the years - and some bonus tickets."

O'Neil added: "The store is handy to where I live, but I know they are known for all the right reasons around here."