There was no safety briefing and two non-essential passengers aboard a helicopter that crashed with fatal consequences in Hawke's Bay, the Civil Aviation Authority has found.

The crash near Ngamatea Station on the morning of June 14, 2018, killed wool industry leader Renata Apatu, left pilot Jim Guerin with critical injuries, a junior pilot with serious injuries and two passengers with moderate injuries.

Helicopter Hawkes Bay (2006) Limited was sentenced in the Taupo District Court on June 11 on a charge of operating an MD 600N helicopter carelessly.

Guerin was conducting an agricultural aerial operation to look at crops on Ngamatea Station, which Apatu co-owned, when the crash occurred.

Advertisement

Guerin, the sole director and part-shareholder of the company, pleaded guilty to an act of operating an aircraft in a careless manner in breach of section 43A of the Civil Aviation Act.

CAA Aviation Safety Deputy Chief Executive Dean Winter said that while the cause of the accident was yet to be determined by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, the CAA had taken the prosecution as the rules were in place to ensure minimum standards of safety for both the pilot and passengers.

"In this case, a safety briefing wasn't provided and more importantly there were two passengers on the flight who did not need to have been on the flight that day," he said.

"It's important for pilots to consider that the reasons for not carrying non-essential passengers, is to reduce the consequence of such an incident."

Judge Maree MacKenzie said she was not making any findings about the cause of the crash - which the defence submitted was comprehensive mechanical failure - and was proceeding on the basis that the breaches had not caused the Apatu's death.

The company held the appropriate certificates for a commercial and agricultural helicopter service.

MacKenzie considered there were two aggravating features – the carelessness demonstrated by two breaches of the Civil Aviation rules and the unnecessary exposure of two people to the inherent risks of low-level flying.

That risk should have been obvious to an experienced company and pilot, she said.

Advertisement

The judge assessed the company's culpability as low-moderate and fined Guerin 33 per cent of the maximum penalty, which was $11,500.

This was reduced to $6750 for personal mitigating factors and a guilty plea.