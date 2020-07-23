Road workers frantically stopped a car whose driver had driven off with a dog tied to it in Hawke's Bay on Friday morning.

Police received a report of the incident near the intersection of Te Mata Rd and River Rd, near Havelock North, about 9.20am.

A police spokeswoman said the person who called it in to police said the driver did not appear to know the dog was there.

Before police could locate the vehicle it had been stopped by stop-go workers and the dog had been driven off to a nearby vet.

It was unknown how far the dog was dragged, and the dog's condition was unknown, the spokeswoman said.

The speed limit in the area is 80 kilometres an hour.