The heat is on for a rethink on the condition of State Highway 5 from Napier to Taupo after revelations that crashes are averaging more than 70 a year.

There have been 321 crashes since the start of 2016, resulting in 12 deaths, of which eight have happened in the last year, according to New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi statistics supplied to Hawke's Bay Today.

The statistics have sparked a sharp response from Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, whose district comprises the Eskdale-to-Tarawera stretch, about half the 125km from the junctions with State Highway 2 north of Wairoa and State Highway near Taupo.

Hazlehurst is demanding answers, saying that more than 250 crashes since 2014 have happened in the approximately 70km in the Hastings District.

She said the eight fatalities in the last year had all happened at notorious crash sites, at Te Pohue and Te Haroto within the Hastings District and Rangitaiki in the Taupo District.

She says "enough is enough" and the community is "fed-up" with a lack of action to improve safety on the road.

She says she gets "multiple" calls daily from concerned residents and community members who are "extremely frustrated and scared ".

"They don't know what else to do other than call the mayor," she says.

"I have spoken to the chair of the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and our regional NZTA representatives, but nothing has changed," she says. "Doing nothing about State Highway 5 is no longer an option - our community needs to be heard."

Quoted in a council media release, business owner Dan Gale, who lives and works on SH5, said he is appalled at the condition of the road.

"The road is at its worse from Eskdale to the summit," he said. "In parts the entire north-bound lanes' surface is breaking up – it is riddled with pot holes."

"A lot of the damage is on corners with no signs warning of the damage to the road," he said. "So, I'm not surprised people are being caught out."

"It irks me that the government is spending millions of dollars installing wire rope barriers on straight pieces of highway, when they can't even get the basics of having a good quality road surface on this State Highway right," he said. "I hope they take action soon and repair it to a decent standard so we stop hearing the emergency services go past so often."

The Mayor understands a programme business case for the route was included in the last Hawke's Bay Regional Land Transport Plan to commence in 2020-21, but was not included for funding in the National Land Transport Programme.

The highway carries about 3000 vehicles a day, of which 15 per cent are heavy vehicles, including logging trucks.

Hazlehurst says having no budget to improve SH5 is just not good enough, and added: "The government must invest more into the maintenance and safety improvements for this major highway so we can reduce the death and injury toll."