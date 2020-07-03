

A memorial service for Napier families who lost loved ones during the Covid-19 lockdown will be held next week.

The Napier City Council is helping Dunstalls Funeral Services to organise the service.

Councillor Richard McGrath said lockdown was a challenging time for everyone.

"It was particularly so for those who lost loved ones at that time.

"They couldn't attend a service and this is a way of recognising and allowing families to grieve."

During level 4 lockdown, no funerals were allowed at all. At levels 2 and 3 they were allowed, but restrictions were in place on numbers that could attend.

Details of the memorial service are still being organised.

Katherine Dunstall said the service was a collaboration between all three Napier funeral homes, Dunstalls, Beth Shans and Howard & Gannon Funerals Limited.

"As part of the city recovery plan we have realised that there is hardship in this community with families missing the opportunity to grieve due to Covid-19," she said.

"The funeral homes in Napier have come together with the council to provide the service.

"It's a sign of respect for the loved ones lost, we want them to know 'we hear you, feel you, and understand how it feels'."