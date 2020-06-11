

The rise in outdoor burning is becoming a health risk for the Hawke's Bay community, according to experts.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Principal Scientist Air Kathleen Kozyniak says air quality this weekend could "nose-dive" if there are more fires, made worse by high-pressure systems.

"Highs bring inversion conditions where a layer of warm air sits underneath a layer of cool air that, combined with smoky fires, are terrible for our air quality," he said.

"Over the last three days, PM10 (Particulate Matter smaller than 10 microns) levels in Hastings have shot up sharply, and it could get worse if skies clear over the weekend."

Kozyniak added: "I can't emphasise enough that these fine particulates are hazardous to health."

Regional councillor and orchardist Jerf van Beek said cold weather makes air quality worse and air should be safe for everyone to breathe all year round.

"Before people burn anything outdoors we want them to think about their neighbours and community – fires shouldn't be a nuisance to people around you," he said.

Outdoor burning isn't permitted between May and August if your property falls within the Napier or Hastings airsheds.

Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust appointee to the Regional Planning Committee Tania Hopmans said she is disappointed that illegal burning has increased over the last couple of weeks.

"It not only puts the community's health at risk but can be harmful for whānau with respiratory problems," she said.

Only dry vegetation, untreated timber, paper and cardboard can be burnt during the burning season outside of the airsheds and it is prohibited to burn plastic, rubber, treated wood and others at any time.

There are exemptions for orchard or vineyard redevelopment, replacing production trees and disease control, though smoke, ash or odour can't cause a problem past their boundary.

"We check people are sticking to the rules with our Pollution Response team. If people are found flouting the rules they can be fined up to $1,000 or prosecuted for more serious offences," van Beek added.

If the public want to report outdoor burning, they're encouraged to call the pollution hotline on 0800 108 838.