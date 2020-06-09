Horse of the Year's "boring" Friday Night Fiesta has "had its day", one of its managers says.

In a shareholder's report to Hastings District Council, Horse of the Year said it was considering changing the event, which has long showcased HOY to those outside the traditional horsing community.

The event has struggled to entertain under the aging Showgrounds' spotlights in recent years and an incident that saw a child dancer injured by a pony in 2019 has not been the only issue.

In the report, show manager Sophie Blake wrote that she was not happy with how the Friday Night Fiesta in 2020 had played out.

"With two acts cancelling the day before the show the result was, putting it plainly, 'boring'".

"It is of my opinion that Friday Night has had its day."

HOY spokespeople have said the Friday Night Extravaganza, pictured here in 2017, is boring and may be changed for future events. Photo / File

Councillor Damon Harvey raised the comment from the report at the council meeting on Tuesday.

Horse of the Year board chairman Tim Aitken said he also found the event boring and said it didn't go well.

He said he doesn't want to can the event but that "it does need a complete revamp".

They have not yet decided what the future of Friday nights may look like but, Aitken said, there had been some talk about bringing in a band.

Aitken said it was something they would work through in the next couple of months and that it was something he would like to talk to the council about and hear its ideas.

"The last three years I think the extravaganza, me personally, I haven't been comfortable with it at all.

"I think it's pretty boring, but there are definitely ways we can improve it."

At the meeting, it was also discussed how the event could better showcase Hastings.

In a letter to the council, Aitken wrote: "our vision for HOY is to be a Hastings-centric event, to enhance the reputation of Hastings as a location, and to ensure we retain our position as Australasia's premiere multi-discipline show for riders, spectators and the whole community."