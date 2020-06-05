Two Central Hawke's Bay school boys showered with flying glass on a Waipawa pedestrian crossing as a truck and car collided are "very shaken".

Pukehou School student Oliver Astill and his friend were about to cross High St, Waipawa, as a truck was coming towards them on Tuesday.

Oliver's father, Todd, said the boys approached the crossing near the town clock and waited for the vehicles to stop, but realised the truck was not stopping.

"They ran back across the crossing as the truck collided with the car that had stopped for the boys.

Advertisement

"They did their best to take shelter against the fence, but were still showered with flying glass."

Police say they were called to the intersection of Victoria St and High St at 7.55am on Tuesday. Image / Google Maps

Police said they were called to the intersection of Victoria St and High St at 7.55am on Tuesday.

Inquiries as to how collision occurred were ongoing, a spokesperson said.

Todd said his son and his friend approached the car to see whether the occupants were injured.

A woman in her 50s was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition and discharged later the same day, and another who was treated for minor injuries by ambulance staff at the scene.

A police spokesperson said one person was initially trapped in the vehicle, but was freed by firefighters.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker was "thankful" the two children were safe.

"Where State Highway 2 comes through the middle of Waipawa, it is incredibly busy and it is crucial that we have safe places for people to cross," he said.

Advertisement

"The council is working on a wider spatial plan of how to work with growth and development in the town centre, and I will be looking for short- and long-term improvements to the safety of our people.

"I have already had conversations with NZTA and will continue to."

Todd said the boys and their families were "shaken" after the crash.

"I am trying to raise awareness of the danger of this and other pedestrian crossings, and their lack of signage and lighting," he said.

"It was a very close call - too close."