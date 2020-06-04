The tramper who died after getting into difficulty crossing Hawke's Bay's Makaroro River has been named.

He was Edward John Hearnshaw, 43, of Wellington.

Hearnshaw's body was found 500 metres downstream from where he attempted to cross the swollen river in the Ruahine Forest Park on Tuesday morning.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Police said the body was located at 10am on Tuesday with assistance from a drone.

Eighteen Land Search and Rescue (SAR) staff were deployed in the field, as well as six more in communications and oversight functions.

Surf Life Saving provided an IRB and four people, while the rescue helicopter was also involved, along with a three-person drone crew from Fire and Emergency New Zealand and 10 police SAR staff.

High river levels and bad weather conditions on Monday evening meant the search in the Ruahine Forest Park had to be delayed until Tuesday morning.

The search resumed at 6am, near the bottom of Gold Creek Ridge track in Ruahine Forest Park, where it and the Sparrowhawk track meet the Makaroro River.