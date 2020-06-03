Work is underway to retrieve a sinking boat from the water in Pilot Bay.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff and the harbourmaster are working to retrieve the vessel which was moored at Salisbury Wharf.

Onlookers are standing at the wharf, which is taped off, while the boat is being pulled out by the harbourmaster vessel.

Low tide indicates the boat may already be sitting on the harbour floor and an external pump has been fitted to reduce the amount of water on the boat.

The sinking vessel is retrieved by the harbour master boat. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

Earlier harbourmaster Peter Buell told the Bay of Plenty Times their maritime team was currently responding to a sinking recreational vessel at Salisbury Wharf.

Teams were currently pumping water out of the vessel, he said.

He said there was some diesel in the water which is being contained with booms. Regional Council's vessels Kaha and Awanui were on the scene.

Vessel that has sunk at Salisbury Wharf in Pilot Bay. Photo / Supplied

A staff member at Mount Ocean Sports Club said it was a "little old boat" which had been at the wharf for a couple of weeks.



"The bad weather from last night must of got in. There is also a oil film on top of the water."

Vessel that has sunk at Salisbury Wharf in Pilot Bay. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of an incident in the harbour about 6.40am.

It had appeared the boat had broken its mooring and taken on water, she said.

No one was onboard.