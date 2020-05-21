Hawke's Bay will receive $15 million of Government money for projects that aim to create 220 jobs in the region.

The cash injection will go towards various local roading projects, including roadside and vegetation clearing, maintenance and construction work.

The announcement was made by Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones on Friday morning and is part of $37m allocated to regions across NZ hard hit economically by Covid-19.

Hawke's Bay is receiving the largest sum of money out of all NZ regions.

"We need to keep New Zealand businesses going, workers in jobs and regional economies afloat and viable, while at the same time ensuring the health of our country is not compromised," Phil Twyford said.

"Our aim is to put in place measures to soften the impact on workers and businesses in some of the most affected areas.

"The initiatives announced today will create more than 400 local jobs in the regions and will help redeploy displaced workers into alternative employment over the next three to six months," he said.

The funding will come from the Government's $100 million worker redeployment package to create employment for people who have lost their jobs.

"A number of projects will take place in Hawke's Bay, Rotorua and Northland. This work will mostly focus on safety improvements and maintenance projects for roads and bridges, and footpath and cycleway construction," Jones said.

"Training will be provided for workers looking to be deployed, tailored to the specific requirements of the jobs available in their area. Training can be done pre-employment or on the job and can be delivered by providers or employers."