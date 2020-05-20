The Napier City Council has taken one of the first big public steps of upgrading its water supply by awarding a contract for what Mayor Kirsten Wise says is a "long-awaited" chlorine-free review.

The contract was agreed at a Wednesday meeting with public excluded because of commercial considerations.

It was announced soon afterwards by Mayor Kirsten Wise on her Facebook page.

She told viewers the review will "kick-off" next month and added: "We are looking forward to having that completed by the end of September."

Advertisement

The review will then be open to public consultation.

"We will bring that information out to the community for you to have you input, and guide us in our decision-making about the next steps."

The Mayor was not immediately available for further comment on Thursday, being at an ppen council meeting starting at 10am.

That meeting discusses major items included plans proposals to open the way for multi-million dollar borrowing to meet a funding gap caused by the Covid-19 crisis and rates payment variations to help people cope with financial hardship in the wake of the lockdown.