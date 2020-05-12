Four offenders are on the run after one person was injured in a home invasion at a house in Flaxmere on Tuesday night.
Police were called to Flaxmere Ave, in the Hastings suburb, about 9.15pm on Tuesday.
A police spokeswoman said four offenders entered the home, and injured one person inside, before fleeing in a car shortly after.
A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital.
Enquiries to locate the offenders are ongoing.