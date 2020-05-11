

A house has been left "severely damaged" in a suspicious house fire in Wairoa in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to a house fire on Ruataniwha Rd in Wairoa about 4am on Tuesday.

One truck and a tanker from Wairoa, as well as police, attended. A police spokeswoman said early reports indicated the house was vacant at the time of the blaze.

"A scene guard is currently in place and a fire investigator is expected to visit the site today," she said.