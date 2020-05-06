One person has serious injuries after a car and truck collided in a high-impact crash at Te Awa, Napier.

The serious crash, on State Highway 51 (Marine Parade) near the intersection with Ellison St, occurred about 11.10am.

A police spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash occurred between Edwardes St and Sale St.

Two fire trucks and onne ambulance is at the scene. Two more were on their way, a St John spokeswoman said.

One person had serious injuries and was being attended to, she said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the road was closed south of Marine Parade until further notice.

"Please detour via Awatoto Rd & Te Awa Ave, expect delays along your route."

Police said motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Further information including about injuries will be released when it becomes available, the spokesperson said.

MORE TO COME