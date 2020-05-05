A family of four in Ashley Clinton who thought they had contents insurance have lost everything in a fire which gutted their house.

Michelle White, family spokeswoman for Kasey Hayman and his family, said the family lost their house, on Makaretu Rd, in a fire which took nearly three hours to extinguish.

"Kasey and Stacey woke up around 2am on Saturday to a loud noise when the fire started," White said.

They took their two children Hope, 13, and Flynn Andrews, 9, out of the house and "narrowly escaped" the blaze, she said.

They now had "nothing but the clothes on their backs".

Crews and fire trucks from Ongaonga, Ashley Clinton and Takapau were the first responders. Tikokino Chief Fire Officer Mike Harrison said the fire was "well involved" by the time his crew got there.

White said the family "thankfully" escaped physically unharmed but they had to watch their home and everything in it go up in smoke.

"They did not have contents insurance.

"They genuinely believed they did but they only had specific items covered. They lost it all, everything."

Everything was burnt to a crisp in the house fire. Photo / Supplied

Kasey works with White's farming business Sherwood Farming company, and had worked there for 18 months.

"I set up a Givealittle page for them on Monday and multiple businesses in town donated cash or let them buy things at cost which is extremely kind given the economic environment," White said.

"The community and individuals donated everything you can possibly imagine from clothes, to appliances, toys, everything they would need in a house."

By Tuesday afternoon the Givealittle page had raised $4400, given by 73 donors.

"We have found them a new house and they are now renting a home."

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

White said the family believed it may have started in the laundry.

To help the family get back on its feet, donations can be made on https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/house-fire-tragedy-for-young-family