Firefighters have managed to extinguish a house fire in Waipukurau which took over an hour to get under control.

A fire and emergency services spokesman said that crews arrived at the Middleton Rd property at 9.30am and didn't manage to get fire under control until 10.40am.

He said that the property was ablaze on arrival and required three fire trucks and a tanker from the Tamatea Volunteer Fire Brigade to quell.

An investigation is now under way to find the cause but photos from an eyewitness suggest the fire was at its strongest in the garage. No one was injured.

Firefighters started their morning in Hawke's Bay fighting a shed fire at a Te Awanga holiday park.

The spokesman said crews were called early Monday morning to a holiday park on Kuku St after reports of a small shed fire.

Firefighters fought the blaze for close to an hour, from 3.20am to 4.10am.

No one was injured in the blaze, which isn't considered suspicious, and no further damage was done to the rest of the holiday park, the spokesman said.