Police arrested a man and impounded seven motorbikes following reports of dangerous riding in Mount Maunganui.

In a statement today, police said "reports from the public raised concerns about a group of five motorcyclists allegedly riding without helmets or safety gear, speeding and riding on both sides of the road and the footpath."

The alleged incident happened on Sunday.

Police said inquiries were made at the time however due to the dangerous manner of riding displayed the group were not stopped.

The same riders were later allegedly seen driving dangerously again in Ohauiti, resulting in one arrest.

A 20-year-old man will appear in court next month on a number of driving charges.

Police said inquiries to find the remaining alleged riders were continuing and a number of bikes had been impounded.

Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter said what the riders were allegedly doing was dangerous and could have resulted in serious injury to a member of the public, or to the riders.

Police were committed to finding the remaining alleged offenders.

"We won't tolerate this behaviour in our community," Hunter said.