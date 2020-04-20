

Police are appealing for information after a garden statue of a mermaid was stolen from an elderly woman's property in Napier.

The garden ornament was stolen from Marine Pde at some point between April 19 and 20.

Police are calling on the public to provide any information which could lead to the statue being reunited with the elderly victim.

While not quite on the same scale, Marine Pde's most recent stolen statue has similarities with the famous theft of Pania of the Reef in 2005.

The famous Napier landmark, in Māori lore Pania of the Reef was a goddess who captured the heart of a chief's son before disappearing into the sea, was taken from Marine Pde in the early hours of October 27, 2005.

Pania was eventually found in a garden shed on Lister Cres, Maraenui, by police in early November the same year.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the recently stolen statue is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number: 200420/4182.