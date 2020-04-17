

It's a jungle out there, but if you're lucky your morning walk might be a bit more exciting than a stretch of Hawke's Bay suburban pavement.

Lockdown could make way for Level 3, the Government has hinted. But where will you be able to go in Hawke's Bay in that eventuality?

Will Te Mata Peak open? How about Sugar Loaf in Taradale? Is a toe dip at Waimarama OK if you're craving a sandy beach? What about a trip from Clive to Awatoto to see the giraffe and lion sculptures that popped up on Friday?

Hawke's Bay Today sought to find out what our morning walks might look like if we moved to Level 3 restrictions.

Advertisement

Some strolls are pretty clear, others still murky.

The Government is still consulting on the guidance, so it could change, and councils are hesitant to make any declarations just yet.

On the subject of Te Mata Peak opening, Dean Ferguson, Hastings District Council's IMT Controller, was coy on Friday.

"As part of our review of the Level 3 detailed guidelines we will be considering how these apply to those parks and reserves we have had to close in the interests of public health.



"We will only be opening parks and reserves if it will be in accordance with Level 3 rules."

Likewise Napier City Council, which has closed many of its beloved tracks during Level 4 lockdown, was not prepared to make predictions.

"NCC is still in the process of reviewing the revised Level 3 guidelines and how this will affect the currently closed spaces we have," a spokesperson said.

"Once the Government announces its intentions on Monday regarding the lockdown we will have a better idea of when we can reopen these spaces to the public, and how quickly."

The Government's Level 3 rules state that exercise is important but it also presents a very high risk of transmission if people come into contact with others, use or touch common equipment or surfaces, or need rescuing or medical care.

Advertisement

"The most important principle here is to stay safe (so that you do not need rescuing or medical care), and to stay physically distant from people outside of your bubble."

But what the Government also says is at Level 3, tramping is ok for day walks on easy trails.

In other words, only those who live close to Te Mata Peak or Sugar Loaf could walk it, (you're allowed to drive a "short" distance to get to it, the guidelines currently state).

Even then it's not clear if Te Mata Peak, Sugar Loaf or other well-walked trails would be considered "easy" and the chance of community spread in narrow spaces mean they may not reopen.

If you're thinking about Waimarama beach, probably don't - even in Level 3 - but other Hawke's Bay beaches could be on the radar.

The rules for Level 3 state that you should go to the "nearest" beach or park if it is still within a close distance to your home.

For most Hawke's Bay residents the closest beach won't be Waimarama. If you're in Napier, maybe try Westshore Beach.

If you're in Havelock North, Ocean Beach is closer.

Yes, you can go for a swim, but only if you're competent, the conditions are safe and you're only doing it by yourself or with people from your extended bubble.

Most importantly - don't do it this weekend. We're still in Level 4. Hit the pavement around your house instead.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website