

One of Hawke's Bay's two new Covid-19 cases came in contact with a number of staff and students at the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) before she became aware of her illness.

Hawke's Bay reported two new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday bringing the region's total to 35.



One of the cases is a female in her 20s, who was the case reported yesterday as being under investigation.

Following positive Covid-19 testing she is now considered a confirmed case.



Hawke's Bay District Health Board said on Wednesday that initial investigations from public health has identified that this person has had contact with a number of staff and students at Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT), Taradale, before she became aware of her illness.

Over the coming days both close and identified casual contacts of this person will be directly contacted by the public health team, with help from EIT.

However, anyone who was at EIT on March 23 and 24, during working hours, and has been unwell with a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell should contact their GP or Healthline so an appointment can be made for them to be assessed at a community-based assessment centre.

"As the contact was some time ago, we would expect anyone who was going to develop illness to have already done so – people who have remained well throughout this time can be reassured that if they have not yet developed any illness they are unlikely to do so," HBDHB said.

However, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said many people may only experience mild illness.

"No matter how mild the illness it is important to be tested so we can be assured we have tracked down the disease and are able to break the train of transmission.

"Its important people get tested and I strongly urge anyone with symptoms to do so. It will only take one person to not realise they have Covid-19 disease and we will be back to square one."

The other new case confirmed today is a female in her 20s, who is a contact of a confirmed case. The person has been safely in isolation and household contacts were being followed up by the public health team.

"Anyone experiencing symptoms of cold or flu-like illness and one of the following: a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell, are encouraged to call their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 where they can be referred to a community-based assessment centre for testing," he said

Nationwide the number of Covid-19 case, as of Wednesday, was 1210, going up by 50, with the 50 cases made up of 26 confirmed and 24 probable.

Forty-one people, nationally have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were 4098 tests undertaken on Tuesday, the highest number so far, bringing the total to 46,875.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website