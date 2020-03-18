Police have named the man who died in a March 15 rafting accident on the Mohaka River as 53-year-old Dean McElligott from Hamilton.

Police had received a report that the person had gone underwater while rafting on the river, near Kotemaori, in Wairoa, about 1.45pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a person had been pulled from the water, but was unable to be revived.

A Mohaka Rafting spokeswoman said the deceased had been in a group of nine, who were accompanied by three very experienced guides.