

One person has minor injuries after a car rolled in near Hastings on Friday morning.

Emergency services responded to the single-car crash on Te Aute Rd, Pukahu, about 6.36am.

Firefighters said the car had rolled but nobody was trapped inside the vehicle.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent and transported a patient with minor injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters provided traffic control and first aid.