

In a bid to combat the spread of Coronavirus, a local iwi is taking matters into their own eyebrows.

Ngati Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said the iwi would be replacing the handshake, and traditional Maori greeting hongi, with the 'raising of the eyebrows' called the 'Kahungunu wave'.



"The Kahungunu wave is the raising of the eyebrows in greeting, in affirmation, in exasperation, or in seduction," Tomoana said.

"The nickname for Ngāti Kahungunu descendants over the past 200 years was Ngā Tukemata o Kahungunu, meaning the bushy eyebrows of Kahungunu."

In his time Kahungunu was renowned for traveling alone throughout the country while others travelled in groups of warriors. Such was his charisma, he said.

"Everywhere he went, he would help build and strengthen communities as he revealed his hardworking ethics by gathering food, building houses, constructing and designing Pā.

"The symbol of his multi marriages, (some say eight, some say 13) was the raising of his eyebrows to attract or enact a romantic liaison."

This raising of the eyebrows is what the iwi refereed to as the 'Kahungunu Wave'.

"Every time he did raise his eyebrows or did the 'Kahungunu Wave', a new hapū was formed."

In the iwi's history and traditionally the 'Kahungunu Wave' was as common and even more often used than the hongi, he said.

"In this pandemic 'Coronavirus' atmosphere, we are urging all Ngāti Kahungunu to revert to our tikanga, the 'Kahungunu Wave' – Te Mihi ā-Tukemata a Kahungunu," Tomoana said.

"It is alright not to hongi, it is alright not to kiss, it is alright not to hug, it is alright to put a rāhui around yourself and around your whānau and friends."

A rāhui is a protective measure for a place, for things and for people.

"Kawa and tikanga are often a reason to dutifully follow custom and tradition currently practised on the marae and other places. However tikanga demands that we do what's tika or what's right for any occasion. For example it may be kawa to have all your pōhiri outside, but if its pouring with rain, it is tika to have your pōhiri inside," he said.

"There's the Mexican wave and this is the 'Kahungunu Wave'. Dont be naive, do the 'Kahungunu Wave'," Tomoana said.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and cough.

In some patients, particularly the elderly and others with other chronic health conditions, these symptoms can develop into pneumonia, with chest tightness, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

It seems to start with a fever, followed by a dry cough.

After a week, it can lead to shortness of breath, with about 20 per cent of patients requiring hospital treatment.

Notably, the COVID-19 infection rarely seems to cause a runny nose, sneezing, or sore throat (these symptoms have been observed in only about 5 per cent of patients). Sore throat, sneezing, and stuffy nose are most often signs of a cold.

As of March 11, 4615 people had died worldwide from the outbreak.