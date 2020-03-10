The Barrelhouse owner Rod Greenwood was today shattered after fire ripped through his Dannevirke restaurant last night for the second time in less than two weeks.

Last night's fire was far more serious than the first and resulted in extensive interior damage.

The first fire, thought to have been caused by an electrical fault, started in the ceiling above the kitchen on Friday, February 28. That fire, which started at around 9am, was put out following the quick actions of plumber Brent Howell.

Damage in that fire had not been fully repaired so the restaurant was not yet open, although a function was to be held on Friday evening in the bar, Greenwood said.

"The bottle store was up and running well, but nothing much else has been repaired except for part of the roof. A new meter board has arrived but it hasn't been installed yet."

Last night's fire started about 9.30pm, 45 minutes after Greenwood had closed up the bottle store for the night.

Smoke continues to billow out of The Barrelhouse.

"I was at home and I had a call from the security company saying the intruder alarm had gone off, but not the fire alarm. So I don't know what happened."

Fire chief Peter Sinclair said a fire investigator from Hastings was at the scene this morning.

He said last night's fire had broken out in a different part of the restaurant.

Fire damage to the building was extensive and estimated to be about 80 per cent of the restaurant.

"It took a bit of effort getting into the building as it was well locked up."

Flames burst through the roof of The Barrelhouse restaurant in Dannevirke last night.Photo / Trevor Beale

Around 40 fire personnel and nine appliances attended the scene.

A special appliance was called in from Palmerston North and this hoisted two fire crew members above the fire so they could use infra-red equipment to identify hot spots.

Fire crew and appliances from Dannevirke, Woodville, Norsewood, Ormondville, Ashley Clinton and Napier attended the fire while a crew from Hastings stood by at Dannevirke fire station to respond to any other fire calls.

Sinclair said crews were at the scene until 1.30am, but the Dannevirke crew spent until 3am cleaning up equipment.

At 4am a fire crew responded to a call out to a car that had gone into a ditch but the vehicle was recovered without the brigade's assistance.