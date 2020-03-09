Hawke's Bay police have seized a range of weapons during a search of a Wairoa address, after six shots were fired during a gang-related incident in the town.

Wairoa Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Tony Bates said a shotgun, ammunition and two molotov cocktails were seized during the search of a Rata St address on Thursday March 5.

The search was executed after police responded to multiple calls of gang disorder and reports that shots had been fired on Black St at about 7.30am.

A short time later more shots were fired along Black St, according to Bates.

He said at least six shots were fired during the incident before the area was cordoned by police.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in our community," Bates said. "An investigation into these incidents and the items recovered during the search is ongoing.

"Police are committed to holding those responsible to account and removing illegal weapons from our streets."

Bates added: "I would also like to reassure members of the public that this is believed to be an isolated event involving people known to each other."

Anyone with information that can assist this investigation is encouraged to contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.