The identity of the man accused of double murder following the fatal shootings near McLaren Falls can now be revealed.

Samuel Fane appeared in the High Court at Tauranga this morning, where his name suppression was lifted.

The 25-year-old appeared via audio-visual link as Justice Graham Lang reviewed his case.

Fane is charged with two counts of murder.

The charges relate to the alleged shooting deaths of Paul Lasslett, 43, and 32-year-old Nick Littlewood at an Omanawa property on February 11.

Lasslett had only recently become a grandfather before his death.

Justice Lang continued the suppression of a draft summary of facts, following a request from Crown prosecutor Anna Pollet due to sensitive details involved on the document.

Fane was remanded in custody until his next appearance on May 6.

The shootings began a dramatic week in the Bay of Plenty, including another man being shot dead by police on a public highway and a woman being found dead at a separate address.