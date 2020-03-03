Police are on the hunt for four people after a daring early morning ram raid on a Bayview petrol station.

Police received a report of a vehicle that had reversed into the doors of the Mobil Bayview about 2.06am on Tuesday morning.

The offenders attempted to take cigarettes but were unsuccessful and the vehicle, which was stolen, was later ditched by the occupants, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers initiated a pursuit and followed the vehicle to the Maraenui area where the vehicle was left and the four occupants inside fled on foot.

Police have recovered the vehicle and are examining it but enquires are ongoing to locate the four occupants inside.