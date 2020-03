A crash involving two vehicles on SH10 has left one person dead.

Senior Sergeant Ian Row said the crash happened about 10.10am, just south of the entrance in to Mangonui.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John had been called to the incident in which one of the vehicles had rolled.

The highway was blocked and police were working out an alternative route but in the meantime were asking motorists to be patient while they dealt with the tragedy.