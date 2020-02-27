Police and security staff are already on guard at a public meeting organised by Tauranga MP Simon Bridges to discuss gang violence in the Bay of Plenty. And the meeting is yet to begin.

Bridges, who is also the Opposition leader, called the 6.30pm meeting after a recent spate of deaths and incidents involving gang-members or people with gang connections in Tauranga.

The meeting followed a separate gathering facilitated by Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell and Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber at Baycourt last week.

Bay of Plenty MP, Todd Muller, and National spokesman for justice, Mark Mitchell were also due to attend the meeting, which took place at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club.

Gang violence in the region

On January 27, the Faded 'N Bladed barbershop in Greerton was set on fire, two days after its front windows were smashed. Police believe the shop, which was yet to open, had links to the Mongols gang. This was followed by a shooting in Hairini the next day, on a house connected to the Mongrel Mob.

On February 12 there was a double homicide at Omanawa. The next night, a suspect in the murders, Anthony Fane, was gunned down by police during a pursuit. On February 14, Fane's partner Jessielee Both was found dead in her Brookfield home. Police treated her death as a "domestic incident".