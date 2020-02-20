Roughly 250 people have gathered at a public meeting called after a spike in violent crime in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty mayors Tenby Powell and Garry Webber are facilitating tonight's meeting which will also include Area Commander, Inspector Clifford Paxton of the police.

Paxton is expected to provide an update on the situation and outline the issues contributing to the current spate of violence.

Paxton will also discuss the measures police have in place to protect public safety.

The meeting, which was called after a series of violent incidents involving gangs in past weeks, opened with a prayer.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell told the crowd they were there because the dynamics of gangs in New Zealand had "changed remarkably".

"They bring with a level of sophistication that we haven't seen previously."

It is also about a "turf war", he said.

"The point of a hui is that we are the community, and we need to acknowledge that Ganga come from the community," he said.

"This is about empathy."

Inspector Clifford Paxton said he "needed to walk a fine line" tonight.



On January 27, the Faded 'N Bladed barbershop in Greerton was set on fire, two days after it had its front windows smashed.

Police said at the time they believed the shop, which was yet to open, had links to the Mongols.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell (right) and Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber are hosting a joint public meeting about gangs and crime tonight at Baycourt Theatre. Photo / File

This was followed by a shooting in Hairini the next day, also believed to be linked to the Mongols.

On February 12 there was a double homicide at Omanawa followed by a police shootout the next day which left one person dead. While the police declared the deaths "unrelated to gang conflict", the victims were gang members.

Powell said he was "very aware" of the concern surrounding gangs in the Western Bay.

"This meeting will update the community on what's behind the current situation and what we can do to help."

The meeting started at 7pm at Baycourt Community & Art Centre and includes the chance to ask questions, and put forward suggestions.