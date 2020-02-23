A beach wedding in Hawke's Bay has been a trip down memory lane for Hopcroft sisters Vicki and Jill in a new blending of families on Saturday.

The former Vicki Currie flew from Australia to marry new husband Philip Clynes at Waipatiki, while her sister, formerly Jill Currie, married Rob Burden.

The 150 guests accommodated at the beach motor camp included children, step-children, and grandchildren, while Jill's dog also took part as a ring-bearer in the proceedings which included a hand-tying ceremony and exchanging of sands.

Phillip Clynes, left, married Vicki Alexander and Jill Currie married Robert Burden at Waipatiki beach near Napier on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Proud mother of the brides Gay Hopcroft said Waipatiki had special significance, for it was where the family spent numerous summer holidays camping.

It meant the family was able to double a wedding and family reunion, showing off the beach to other guests who had come from as far as Australia.

Vows on Saturday were taken on the beach in front of the motor camp, with the wedding party and guests then heading for the festivities in a marquee.