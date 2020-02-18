From a flood of close to 1000 entries, five remain.

The Hawke's Bay Today Harvey Norman Canon NZ summer photo competition was the biggest ever, and the quality was as good as anything we've had in the past.

Judge and chief photographer for Hawke's Bay Today Warren Buckland, said the finalists had shown excellence in producing not just a stunning photograph, but also in evoking the essence of a Hawke's Bay summer.

The sheer volume of entries delayed the judging process, but Buckland said the time spent going through all of them had been a rewarding experience.

Advertisement

The winner will be named tomorrow. They will take home a $1500 prize of a Canon 200D MkII camera with Canon 18-55 lens Canon camera bag, with a SanDisk 16GB SD Card. They'll also get a 12x18 print and 500 6x4 print vouchers from Harvey Norman, Hastings.

Ari Vermeulen loving Waimarama beach. Photo / Willem Vermeulen

Tina Gordon took this emotive picture of aroha and respect at the beach. Photo / Tina Gordon

Stacey Kaye took this photo in Mahia of a sunset dwelling child throwing sand. Photo / Stacey Kaye

Taken at Napier Port Beach, this photo captures 12-year-old Sophia Moses-Powrie as she hits the water. The two locals on the bank come down on summer evenings to blow bubbles. Photo / Ollie Powrie