A judge has told a notorious Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob member he should continue to distance himself from a gang lifestyle that "does not lead to good outcomes".

Poutawa (Puk) Whiti Kireka, 32, was sentenced in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday on a charge of assault in a family relationship, Stuff reported.

Kireka, who broke his partner's nose in the argument outside Flaxmere College in October, pleaded guilty in December.

The mobster created worldwide headlines when he claimed in an interview with Hawke's Bay Today last year that he was trying to live a better life, but his distinctive red-and-black facial tattoo was holding him back from getting a job.

US Rapper 50 Cent subsequently mocked him.

On October 5 at 7pm, Kireka and his partner were sitting outside Flaxmere College when an argument erupted between them, the police summary of facts says.

She was trying to walk away he caught up to her. Kireka struck her in the middle of the face and she fell to the ground. He stood over her, then picked her up and held her before police arrived at the scene.

Kireka was supported by his partner, family and his employer in court on Wednesday, Stuff reported.

His defence counsel Matt Phelps said a meeting had been held between the couple and had proved successful.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh acknowledged the couple's willingness to work through the what had happened.

"Both of you have been working hard to put it into perspective and put it behind you," she said.

She said Kireka's employer spoke highly of him and he was working through the Eastern Institute of Technology to gain a qualification.

"Whilst you still have an affiliation through the Mongrel Mob, you are slowly, but surely distancing yourself from that life style - a deep involvement with the Mongrel Mob doesn't lead to good outcomes."

Along with supervision, Kireka was also asked to attend a domestic violence programme, along with a drug and alcohol programme, Stuff reported.