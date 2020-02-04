

One person has moderate injuries after a shed fire spread to a house in Maraenui.

Police said the blaze started as a shed fire before spreading to a house on Riverbend Rd, Maraenui, about 2.38pm on Tuesday.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was in a moderate condition but is yet to be transported to hospital.

Police confirmed the injuries were not life threatening.

Advertisement

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle was sent to the scene.

A section of Riverbend Rd, near Bledisloe Rd, is currently cordoned off.

MORE TO COME