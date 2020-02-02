

A 4-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after being transferred to Starship Hospital following a family harm incident in Flaxmere.

The child was found by police at an address on Ramsey Place at about 10pm on Wednesday, January 29.

Police said they were called to a family harm incident at the address and confirmed the child was a 4-year-old boy.

The child was found inside the property and a scene guard was put in place at the address.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman from the Auckland District Health Board said the child remains in a critical but stable condition after being transported to Starship children's hospital in Auckland.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesman also confirmed the child had been transported to Auckland after time spent in ICU in Wellington.

Police inquiries into how he came to be injured were continuing.