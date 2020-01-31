A swarm of armed police descended on a Napier suburb to make an arrest.

Police attended a Tamatea property on Friday afternoon after reports a person of interest was at the address.

A 49-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

Armed uniformed police were visible in Westminster Avenue, and police also blocked off Glamorgan Ave.

He is expected to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow on a number of outstanding charges.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience while the operation was carried out.