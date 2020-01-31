Lady luck and five volunteer fire brigades were on the side of a Central Hawke's Bay farming couple as their house was saved from a fire fanned by severe winds on Friday afternoon.

Ken Hamlin and his wife Jill were having lunch and reading online about the high wind warning for the Hawke's Bay region, when Jill suddenly said: "I smell smoke."

A quick check revealed a grass fire had ignited behind their Mangatarata Rd home, and was being driven by high winds towards a stand of mature pine trees.

After ringing 111, the couple rushed to fight back the flames.

"I was out beating the flames back from the pines, while Jill was in the garden trying to keep them away from the house when the first of the fire engines arrived," Hamlin said.

Waipukurau chief fire officer Steve Walker said five brigades were involved, using water and foam to get the fire under control.

"Waipukurau, Waipawa, Otane, Tikokino and Tamatea Rural Fire brigades were called out, and we had two tanker and 20 fire personnel on the scene," Walker said.

Firefighers from five CHB Volunteer Fire Brigades stopped the blaze mere metres from a stand of mature pine trees.

The fire covered an area about 50 metres by 90 metres.

"It was on the edge of a pine plantation and we stopped it there. It was also threatening a house and we stopped it on that front as well. The high winds were a major concern."

Hamlin said there were burning pine cones being blown down the hillside, igniting the grass as they went.

He said the fire appeared to have started because of power lines clashing or being affected by falling branches.

"It was a great save by our fire brigades. I think I owe them a beer."