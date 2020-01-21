A Hawke's Bay man shot and injured in a gang brawl on Taradale's main street on Sunday has been remanded in custody.

The 25-year-old man appeared in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday charged with possession of an offensive weapon after the shooting.

The man had injuries to his face, eye and torso as a result of a gunshot in a confrontation which saw 30 to 40 gang members spill into Gloucester St.

Eastern District Commander Tania Kura and Detective Inspector Rob Jones said on Tuesday police were following positive lines of inquiry into the Taradale shooting, and a similar but unrelated shooting in Ruatoria.

"This [gang violence] is well beyond police. We need the help of the community and the whanau," Kura said.

"We can't give reassurance about anything," she said in response to whether the police could offer any reassurance about a similar incident not happening again.

She said the police were going through CCTV footage which would provide them with more information about what happened in Taradale.

"The CCTV captured some footage," Kura said.

"We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that may assist these investigations."

The man is set to reappear in the Napier District Court via audio-visual link on February 12.

